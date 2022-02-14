Brain Tumour Support Charity Ambassadors Get Behind Brain Tumour Awareness Month In March 2022
AVON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Tumour Support is uniquely dedicated to providing support for anyone affected by any type of brain tumour, at any point from diagnosis and for as long as support is needed.
Image shows the charity’s celebrity ambassadors, comedian Joel Dommett and his wife model Hannah Cooper. Photo credit: Hannah Cooper.
The charity’s celebrity ambassadors, comedian Joel Dommett and his wife, model Hannah Cooper, said: “We want everyone to get behind Brain Tumour Support during Brain Tumour Awareness month and to help raise vital funds through the charity’s ‘Sponsor a Support Professional’ initiative.
"The services that charity Brain Tumour Support provides are needed more than ever to help patients and families deal with the complex challenges that can follow any brain tumour diagnosis. There are over 120 different types of brain tumour, and the more often quoted statistics around high grade tumours clearly show what a devastating diagnosis this is to receive. However, the lower grade tumours, despite often being called 'benign', can also be life limiting and life changing."
The charity's ambassadors all have personal understanding of the devastating impact that a brain tumour diagnosis can have on the lives of not just the individual but family and loved ones too. They have also all experienced the difference that finding the right support makes. That's why this March they are heading up the charity's campaign to spread the message 'Support matters - Because you matter' and help raise vital funds through the Sponsor a Support Professional initiative. #SupportMatters #BecauseYouMatter
Please consider sponsoring a Support Professional today by donating at:
www.braintumoursupport.co.uk/btam2022
Raising funds for additional Support Professionals for the charity Brain Tumour Support
CEO of Brain Tumour Support, Tina Mitchell Skinner, said, “We are very proud of the services we have provided since the charity began its work in 2003. This year we want to increase the support we currently provide and grow the number of Support Professionals we have, and to do this we need to raise £20,000 for each additional full time Support Professional.”
45 people each day will find out they have a brain tumour
The charity, Brain Tumour Support, can provide help at any stage following a diagnosis. There are over 100,000 people in the UK living with a brain tumour.
The charity provides support to patients as well as families, carers and loved ones who are dealing day to day with the impact of a brain tumour. They provide specialist, tailored services around the UK through one-to-one and group support, as well as online and telephone support and specialist counselling.
Raise funds with Cake and a Cuppa
Tina adds:
“We would love all fundraisers through the month of March to help us in our “Sponsor a Support Professional” campaign, and we are especially encouraging people to get together and raise some funds with a 'Cake and a Cuppa' event - details can be found on our website.”
www.braintumoursupport.co.uk/sponsor-a-support-professional
www.braintumoursupport.co.uk/cakeandacuppa
Brain Tumour Awareness Month
UK Brain Tumour Awareness Month was launched in 2004 by a group of charities including Brain Tumour Support. Whilst there are known to be more than 120 different types of brain tumours, the cause of brain tumours is unknown and the numbers of people being diagnosed, and sadly dying, are increasing. This means that support services for both patients and their families are vital to meet the growing need.
About Brain Tumour Support
Brain Tumour Support is the only UK charity dedicated to providing support for patients, families and carers. The charity vision is that no-one feels alone when facing the effects of a brain tumour diagnosis.
The charity provides tailored support across the UK through skilled Support Professionals and professional specialised counselling. The comprehensive services include support sessions, individualised and specialist information and guidance, and both practical and emotional support, at any point from diagnosis and for as long as it is needed.
Throughout the period of the coronavirus pandemic, face-to-face support and meetings have been suspended for the safety of everyone in the brain tumour community. Support has instead been maintained through online Zoom sessions for groups and individuals, as well as via telephone, email, and in Brain Tumour Support’s very popular Facebook support forum.
The services provided are not within the capacity of the NHS and no other charity offers the range of specialist emotional and practical support which Brain Tumour Support has developed. The NHS offers an amazing clinical service. However, for brain tumour patients the need for support extends far beyond the clinical setting and also beyond the patients themselves, due to the profound impact that a brain tumour can have on the whole family.
The charity continues to campaign to raise public awareness of the physical, practical and psychological effects, for both patients and those closest to them, that a brain tumour diagnosis can have. Even non-malignant and low grade tumours can often have life-changing effects leaving many people unable to live the lives they had before, and making specialist support vital.
Key facts about brain tumours:
- Approximately 45 people each day in the UK face a brain tumour diagnosis
- Over 100,000 people in the UK are living with a brain tumour
- There are more than 120 different types of brain tumour making them notoriously difficult to diagnose
- The cause of brain tumours is not known, they can affect anyone regardless of age, sex, lifestyle or general health
- Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other type of cancer
- Over 40% of people with a brain tumour have to give up work as a result of their diagnosis
- Over 55% of people with a brain tumour have to give up their driving licence and lose their independence
- Over 65% of people say a brain tumour has a negative impact on their friendships
- Brain tumours affect both physical and mental health
