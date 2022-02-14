Urban poor group expresses gratitude to the Pangilinans for help during lockdown, vows to go all-out support for Kiko

QUEZON CITY, FEB.13 --- Representatives from urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) joined today's proclamation rally of aspiring president Leni Robredo and vice-president Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, saying the latter's family became instrumental for them to survive the first Luzon lockdown in 2020.

"Gusto namin si [Kiko] na makaupo sa gobyerno dahil siya po ang tunay na naglilingkod sa masamang Pilipino. Kami pong mga maralita ay hindi nila kami hinihiwalay sa kanilang tulong at hindi kami nila pinabayaan noong panahon ng pandemya," Nanay Inday Bagasbas, Kadamay National vice-chairperson, said.

On April 1, 2020, the group, particularly its local arm in Sitio San Roque of this city, faced harassment from the elements of Quezon City Police after staging a rally calling for assistance from the national government during the hard lockdown.

The group gathered along EDSA in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa to stage a peaceful rally, but were instead harassed and intimidated by the police. Twenty-one members of the group, some of whom are senior citizens, had been arrested after.

Upon learning the situation, Kakie Pangilinan, Kiko's daughter, offered to post bail for one, and latter confirmed that the rest had been sponsored bail by her parents.

This action from the Pangilinans marked in the hearts of the urban poor, prompting them to show full support to Kiko's vice-presidential bid as a show of gratitude.

"Kaya buong puso kami sa loob ng Sitio San Roque kasama ang KADAMAY National at KADAMAY San Roque na nagpapasalamat sa pamilya Pangilinan na hindi kami pinabayaan," Bagasbas said.

"Gustong gusto namin iyong pangako ni Senator Francis na kapag naluklok siya ay mawawala na ang kagutuman kasi ito naman ang pangunahing pangangailangan ng mga maralitang taga-lungsod... Ayaw na po namin ng gutom, sawang-sawa na kami sa paghihirap," said Mimi Doringo, another leader of Kadamay National.

Apart from the bail, Kakie also offered food assistance to those urban poor residents living in Sitio San Roque, which Doringo describes as very "personal".

"Mas personal pa po iyong kanyang anak si Ms. Frankie Pangilinan dahil noong panahon na nagugutom iyong community at may nakulong na 21 katao mula sa Sitio San Roque, mabilis po iyong naging tugon ni Ms. Frankie Pangilinan para magbigay ng tools sa urban gardening," she said.