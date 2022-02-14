Submit Release
Pangilinan's 'Hello, Pagkain! Goodbye Gutom' resonates with Batangas youth

February 12, 2022

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL candidate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan's campaign slogan "Hello Pagkain! Goodbye Gutom" is "very relevant" and "relatable", according to two youth voters from Batangas.

"It tackles something that every Filipino is affected by, one or another. When we say hello to food, it does not only mean we say hello to stomachs to be filled. We are also saying hello to everyone involved in the production and preparation of something to eat," Jhayee Ilao, the co-head of Kabataang Batangueño para kay Leni, said.

"I think it is highly relevant especially for low-income Filipino households. It is concise and easily comprehensible. I think this implicitly addresses poverty, so it is a good thing," Von Legolas Atienza said.

Pangilinan's slogan is a benchmark he set for himself after his exposure to the agriculture sector as a former food security secretary and his experience as a farmer himself.

The lawmaker believes that hunger will only be resolved if farmers and fisherfolk receive enough support not only from the national government but also from all sectors of society.

"Kapag binigyan natin ng suporta ang ating mga magsasaka't mangingisda, gaganda ang kanilang ani, dadami ang supply ng pagkain, bababa ang presyo ng pagkain sa palengke. Mawawala na ang gutom. Lahat tayo ay makikinabang. Goodbye Gutom na!" Pangilinan said in previous statements.

For Ilao and Atienza, the deciding factor in choosing their vice president is integrity and competence, which they say Pangilinan embodies.

"I'd love to see another vice president who is determined to not let OVP be a ceremonial office again. I'm looking for a VP who is willing to step up and continue the Angat Buhay initiatives. I have no doubts, with Sen. Kiko's leadership, OVP can do that," Ilao said.

"For me, a VP should be honest, brave, transparent, and responsible. A VP should also know very well how to mobilize and materialize the country's rules when addressing socio-political issues. Ultimately, now in the time of the pandemic, a VP should champion [people's] rights and help provide the needs of the Filipino people. I think Kiko has all these qualities," Atienza said.

