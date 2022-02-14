Submit Release
News Search

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,328 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Council conducted specific price survey on 3 categories of products

MACAU, February 14 - The Consumer Council continues to conduct price survey on various kinds of products to enhance price transparency and survey result reveals price differences in different retail outlets. Consumers are suggested to use the data published by the Council for price comparison.

The Council collected price data from supermarkets and drugstores today (14 February), surveyed products included many types of infant formula products, personal care products, and over-the-counter drugs. Price data of the said products are now available on the Council’s “Macao Price Information Platform”.

The “Platform” lists out the highest and lowest price of each surveyed product, percentage of difference in price, retail outlets, as well as price changes. Consumers are suggested to use the “Platform” to compare price and make choices when buying groceries.

The latest price survey report is available via the following channels:

  1. The Consumer Council’s website（www.consumer.gov.mo）；
  2. “Macao Price Information Platform”app.

For enquiry, please call 89889315.

Website link of “Macao Price Information Platform – Specific Product Price”

https://www.consumer.gov.mo/commodity/price_station_type.aspx?lang=en&type=t2

You just read:

Consumer Council conducted specific price survey on 3 categories of products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.