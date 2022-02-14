Consumer Council conducted specific price survey on 3 categories of products

MACAU, February 14 - The Consumer Council continues to conduct price survey on various kinds of products to enhance price transparency and survey result reveals price differences in different retail outlets. Consumers are suggested to use the data published by the Council for price comparison.

The Council collected price data from supermarkets and drugstores today (14 February), surveyed products included many types of infant formula products, personal care products, and over-the-counter drugs. Price data of the said products are now available on the Council’s “Macao Price Information Platform”.

The “Platform” lists out the highest and lowest price of each surveyed product, percentage of difference in price, retail outlets, as well as price changes. Consumers are suggested to use the “Platform” to compare price and make choices when buying groceries.

The latest price survey report is available via the following channels:

The Consumer Council’s website（ www.consumer.gov.mo ）； “Macao Price Information Platform”app.

For enquiry, please call 89889315.

Website link of “Macao Price Information Platform – Specific Product Price”

https://www.consumer.gov.mo/commodity/price_station_type.aspx?lang=en&type=t2