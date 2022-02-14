Identity Theft Protection Services Market Estimated to Grow USD 9233.6 million by 2028 | with Industry Size and Share Forecast – Absolute Reports

NortonLifeLock, Experian, FICO, LexisNexis, Aura, McAfee

Identity theft is a crime, a type of fraud in which an imposter steals individual information of another person (or a company) and uses it by pretending to be someone else in order to gain some benefit (e.g. money or goods). An identity theft can cause a victim both a financial and emotional damage and also a waste of time and energy needed to avoid consequences of the fraud.

The global Identity Theft Protection Services market size is projected to reach USD 9233.6 million by 2028, from USD 5756.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028.

The identity theft can also affect companies, causing not only economic but also reputational damages (e.g. the imposter offers lower quality services compared to the ones offered by the original company). Moreover the companies are supposed to protect beyond themself, also their employees, clients and suppliers, and so they are responsible to damages caused to the third parties in a case of bad handling of their sensible data. Depending on a different country the fine for not proper handling such data could be very high. Therefore, in order to prevent that risk, the most important practices are the training of the employees about the risks and manners in which identity theft can be performed, and the countermeasures to adopt. Also it is advisable to have a good information system provided with adequate security and constantly updated.



Identities are more valuable than ever. Identity theft protection helps protect potential victims of identity theft. Companies typically offer four different services: credit monitoring, expert support, insurance, and information surveillance via internet and public sources. Through these, companies are can detect identity theft, and mitigate the damage thereof.

The Major Players in the Identity Theft Protection Services Market Are:

NortonLifeLock

Experian

Equifax

TransUnion

FICO

cxLoyalty

LexisNexis (RELX)

Aura

Allstate

McAfee

The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include NortonLifeLock, Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, FICO, cxLoyalty, LexisNexis (RELX), Aura, Allstate, McAfee and son on. The top five players account for more than half of global share.

Segment by Type

Credit Monitoring

ID Monitoring

Other Services

Segment by Application

Consumer

Enterprise

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

