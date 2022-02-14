Increasing Geriatric Population Contributes To The Compression Therapy Market Demand

Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026

The Business Research Company’s Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the geriatric population is contributing to the growth of the global compression therapy market. The share of aged population in many countries across the globe is rapidly growing. The old population is vulnerable to different chronic diseases. Compression therapy is a simple and efficient way to enhance vein support and increase blood flow efficiency in the lower limbs. Compression therapy is most commonly used in the elderly population with chronic venous illness. In the USA, 85% of adults aged 65 and over suffer from at least one chronic illness. Also, according to a study by the United Nations, the total number of people age 80 years and above is expected to increase from 143 million in 2019 to over 426 million in 2050. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population is expected to aid the compression therapy market growth.

The global compression therapy market size is expected to grow from $3.44 billion in 2021 to $3.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The compression therapy market share is expected to reach $4.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

According to TBRC’s compression therapy market analysis, players in the compression therapy market are increasingly focusing on the launching of new compression therapy systems. For instance, in 2020, AIROS Medical, Inc., a US-based medical equipment player launched AIROS 6 Sequential Compression Therapy device and Arm Plus garments to treat patients with breast cancer. AIROS 6 device and Arm Plus garment will contract upper extremity post-mastectomy medication alternatives for patients with Lymphedema. The AIROS 6 utilizes pneumatic air compression to aerate accessory garments worn on the simulated area of the body. The aeration and contraction sequences, delivered at the pressure and time destined by a physician or lymphedema therapist, move the lymphatic fluid in the precise physiological direction.

Major players covered in the global compression therapy industry are 3M Health Care, ArjoHuntleigh, BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, SIGVARIS MANAGEMENT AG, Tactile Medical, DJO Global Inc., ConvaTec Inc. and ArjoHuntleigh.

TBRC’s global compression therapy market report is segmented by product into compression pumps, compression stockings, compression bandages, compression tapes, by technique into static compression therapy, dynamic compression therapy, by application into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, others.

Compression Therapy Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Compression Pumps, Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages, Compression Tapes), By Technique (Static Compression Therapy, Dynamic Compression Therapy), By Application ( Varicose Vein Treatment, Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment)– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a compression therapy market overview, forecast compression therapy market size and growth for the whole market, compression therapy market segments, geographies, compression therapy market trends, compression therapy market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

