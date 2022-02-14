Cannabis Products Market Players Adopt Solar Cannabis Cultivation To Reduce Energy Consumption

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar cannabis cultivation is an emerging trend in the global cannabis products market. As cannabis cultivation requires a large amount of energy for lighting, heating, air-conditioning, and dehumidification systems, cannabis products manufacturing companies are investing in solar cannabis cultivation. This is mainly a result of legalizing cannabis products in various states of the USA, which is continuously increasing the consumption of energy and leading cannabis manufacturers to opt for solar cannabis cultivation. For instance, Aurora acquired 71 acres of land in Medicine Hat, Alberta, and installed a high-technology hybrid greenhouse cannabis production facility.

In May 2020, Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canada-based cannabinoids company acquired Reliva, LLC for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Aurora and Reliva will be able to build a market-leading international cannabinoid platform, and they will be able to offer stable revenue and enhanced profitability. Reliva, LLC is a US-based company and a pacesetter in delivering high-quality hemp-derived CBD products to consumers.

Read more on the Global Cannabis Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cannabis-products-global-market-report

The global cannabis products market size is expected to grow from $28.00 billion in 2021 to $35.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. According to the cannabis products market analysis, the growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $80.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.0%.

Major players covered in the global cannabis products industry are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Maricann Group, Tilray, The Cronos Group, Tikun Olam and United Cannabis Corporation.

TBRC’s global cannabis products market report is segmented by product type into flower, concentrates, others, by usage into medical, recreational, by compound into THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, balanced THC and CBD, by route of administration into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals, others.

Cannabis Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Flower, Concentrates), By Usage (Medical, Recreational), By Compound (THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, Balanced THC And CBD), By Route Of Administration (Oral Solutions And Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cannabis products market overview, forecast cannabis products market size and growth for the whole market, cannabis products market segments, geographies, cannabis products market trends, cannabis products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Cannabis Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2533&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Hot Tobacco Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (HNB Tobacco Devices, Direct/Indirect Heating HnB Tobacco, Infused/Hybrid HnB Tobacco Devices, HnB Tobacco Consumables, HnB Tobacco Sticks, HnB Tobacco Capsules & Cartridges), By Type (Devices, Capsules, Vaporizers), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-tobacco-products-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Other Smokeless Tobacco, Loose Tobacco), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Flavor (No Flavor, Flavored), By Product Type (Combustible Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco), By Category (Mass, Premium), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoking-and-other-tobacco-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)), By E-Cigarettes Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular), By Vaporizers Type (E-cigarette Vaporizers, Marijuana Vaporizers, Medical Vaporizers), COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaporizers-e-cigarettes-and-other-electronic-nicotine-delivery-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/