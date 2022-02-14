Dairy Testing Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.3% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2026

Dairy Testing Market

The dairy testing market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into safety testing & quality analysis.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Dairy Testing Market was valued at USD 4.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to reach 7.73 Billion by the year 2026. The growing incidence of milk adulteration, milk-borne disease and milk intolerance problems among consumers is helping to grow the dairy testing market. The good dairy testing procedure adopted by the dairy processors ensures that its products are healthy and fit for consumption. Further, in developing countries, there is a growing incidence of adulteration in the milk and milk-based products, during the peak demand period. Owing to the consumption of adulterated milk and milk-based products, several consumers are losing their good health and in some cases life. The children are the most vulnerable segment of health problems arising from adulterated milk. Further, the lack of awareness among the animal farmers about the good manufacturing practices (GMPs) in the dairy sector causes contamination of the milk in several ways. Moreover, the lack of knowledge about a balanced diet for the animals impacts the availability of the essential minerals in the milk. Hence, there is a growing necessity to test the milk and milk-based products to provide safe and healthy food to the consumers.

The dairy testing market, by product, has been segmented into milk & milk powder, cheese butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yoghurt, and others. The milk & milk powder dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest growing by 2022. This is due to economically motivated adulteration, poor hygiene of storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment, which have led to milk being contaminated, which upon consumption can cause serious health problems to humans.

The dairy testing market, by product, has been segmented into milk & milk powder, cheese butter & spreads, infant food, ice cream & desserts, yoghurt, and others. The milk & milk powder dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest growing by 2022. This is due to economically motivated adulteration, poor hygiene of storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment, which have led to milk being contaminated, which upon consumption can cause serious health problems to humans.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the presence of major dairy producing countries such as China, Australia & New Zealand, and India as these countries are becoming more aware of food safety and are implementing testing regulations. The good dairy testing procedure adopted by the dairy processors ensures that its products are healthy and fit for consumption. Further, in the developing countries, there is a growing incidence of adulteration in the milk and milk-based products, during the peak demand period.

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2665

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By type, they are segmented into safety testing and quality testing. The safety testing segment controlled the market with a market share of 61.4% in 2018 since safety of the product is one of the major factors for the dairy testing

• By technology, the rapid technology segment held the largest market in 2018. Various advantages with the rapid technology such as the fast results and ease in handling the product is driving the market for the upcoming forecast period

• SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Intertek, TUV SUD, TUV Nord Group, ALS Limited, Neogen Corporation, Asurequality, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Microbac Laboratories, Romer Labs were some of the significant players in Dairy Testing market In March 2017, Bureau Veritas acquired Schutter Group as part of global Agri-food strategy The advantage of the combination of these two companies having access to additional services. Thus by diversifying the service portfolio through leveraging Schutter’s proven expertise, and expanding their geographic footprint, the company provided more comprehensive support for new and existing customers

• Bureau Veritas is announced the formation of Singapore-based BVAQ, a dairy testing company providing services to South East Asian markets. BVAQ is a joint venture created with AsureQuality, the New Zealand state-owned company providing food safety and biosecurity services. Thus propelling the dairy testing market for the above region

Request for Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2665

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the dairy testing market on the basis of type, technology, product and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

• Safety Testing

o Pathogens

o Adulterants

o Pesticides

o Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS)

o Mycotoxins

o Others

• Quality Testing

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

• Traditional Technology

o Agar Culturing

• Rapid Technology

o Convenience-Based

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o Immunoassay

o Chromatography & Spectrometry

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

• Milk & Milk Powder

• Cheese, Butter & Spreads

• Infant Food

• Ice Cream & Desserts

• Yogurt

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2665

Table of Contents:

• Global Dairy Testing Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Dairy Testing Market Forecast

• Global Dairy Testing Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Browse More Report

Frozen Food Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/frozen-food-market

Brewery Equipment Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brewery-equipment-market

Pea Starch Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pea-starch-market

Food Deaerators Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-deaerators-market