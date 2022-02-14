Macromolecular Drugs Gain Popularity In The Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major companies in the gastrointestinal drug industry are investing in making oral capsules of macromolecular drugs for gastrointestinal diseases for making the drug more effective. Macromolecular drugs, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies, form a new class of drugs which can treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, such as inflammatory bowel disease. These macromolecular drugs are usually injected and only a fraction of the administered dose reaches the disease sites in the gastrointestinal tract. Thus, major companies such as Eli Lilly have been increasingly investing in making oral capsules for macromolecular drugs. The company invested $5 million to enter into a collaboration with Entrega to study the oral delivery of complex molecules, such as peptides to combat gastrointestinal diseases.

The global gastrointestinal drugs market size is expected to grow from $71.85 billion in 2021 to $75.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The change in the gastrointestinal drugs market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The gastrointestinal drugs market value is expected to reach $105.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The aging population profile of most countries will contribute to the growth of the global gastrointestinal drugs market. The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, will contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the WHO, by 2030, one in every six people on the planet will be 60 or older. The proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.2 billion by 2050. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This will lead to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting gastrointestinal drugs market growth during this period.

Major players covered in the global gastrointestinal drugs industry are Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Holdings Co ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sanofi S.A, Procter & Gamble and Daiichi Sankyo Company.

North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastrointestinal drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global gastrointestinal drugs market report is segmented By Type into Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin and Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics and Antinauseants, Antidiarrheals, By Distribution Channel into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others, By Route of Administration into Oral, Parenteral, Others, By Drug Classification into Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, By Mode of Purchase into Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs.



