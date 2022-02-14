Morocco, Finland Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation in Energy Sector

MOROCCO, February 14 - A memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy was initialled Wednesday in Rabat by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

This agreement was signed by Morocco's Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali, and Finland's Minister of Economic Affairs, Mika Tapani Lintilä.

It aims to establish a legal framework for, among other things, the exchange of experience and know-how in the field of energy between Morocco and Finland, as well as the development of projects of common interest and the promotion of Finnish investment in Morocco in this field, said the ministry in a statement.

Under this memorandum, the two parties will work together closely to implement cooperative actions in the sectors of renewable energy, clean technologies, energy efficiency and demand management, said the statement.

This cooperation will also cover the areas of research and development, flexible energy systems, storage solutions and integration technologies, as well as hydrogen and Power-to-X, the same source added.

In addition, the two ministries will work to accelerate the establishment of partnerships between agencies and companies of both countries to jointly conduct projects in the areas of innovation, research and development.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco in Helsinki, Mohamed Achgalou, and the ambassador of Finland in Rabat, Pekka Hyvönen.

MAP 11 February 2022