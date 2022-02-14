Morocco Records 634 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 14 - Morocco confirmed 634 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 4,299 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,702,344 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,137,116 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,089,940 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,155,165 while recoveries increase to 1,123,370, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.2%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Fez-Meknes (135), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (99), Casablanca-Settat (93), the Oriental (83), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (59), Marrakech-Safi (42), Souss-Massa (37), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (35), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (31), Draa-Tafilalet (13) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,781 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 15 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3), Fez-Meknes (2), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2), the Oriental (2), Marrakech-Safi (2), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1) and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1).

The number of active cases has reached 16,014 including 514 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 13 February 2022