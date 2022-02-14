Global Land-Based Defense Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Land Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Land-Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the land-based defense equipment market size is expected to grow from $ 48.77 billion in 2021 to $ 51.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The land-based defense equipment market is expected to reach $ 59.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments for the nation's security, thereby driving the land-based defense equipment market growth during the forecast period.

The land-based defense equipment market consists of sales of land-based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce land-based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for the land-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment.

Global Land-Based Defense Equipment Market Trends

CornerShot rifles are increasingly being used in the defense industry. CornerShot weapons have a steel hinge that allows the gun’s frame to bend around the corner to attack the target without exposing themselves. These rifles help shooters to navigate around corners via a high-resolution camera and LCD monitor. The corner shot rifles are widely used inside armored vehicles and tanks, on a turret up top, which will allow for a full 360-degree field cover while the triggerman remained safely inside the vehicle. The weapon is accurate and effective to 100 to 200 meters depending on the type of weapon. Corner Shot removes the need for this initial exposure.

Global Land-Based Defense Equipment Market Segments

The global land-based defense equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Armored Vehicles, Missiles, Tanks, Small Arms and Light Weapons

By Operation: Autonomous Land-Based Defense Equipment, Manual

By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

Subsegments Covered: Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles, Short Range, Medium Range, Intermediate Range, Intercontinental, Light, Medium, Heavy, Small Arms, Light Weapons

By Geography: The global land-based defense market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Land-Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BAE Systems, Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

