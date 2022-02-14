Stable Economic Growth Boosts The Sea Based Defense Equipment Market Demand

Sea based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The overall economic growth of the emerging economies is expected to positively impact the sea-based defense equipment manufacturing market. Rising disposable income, a result of the economic growth, in emerging markets had a positive impact on the demand for defense equipment. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.4% in 2021. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. According to TBRC’s sea based defense equipment market analysis, stable economic growth is expected to increase investments for the nation's security, thereby driving the sea-based defense equipment manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sea-based defense equipment market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sea based defense equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.



The global sea based defense equipment market size is expected to grow from $ 47.77 billion in 2021 to $52.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global sea based defense equipment market share is expected to reach $71.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Sea based defense equipment market trends include companies involved in manufacturing are developing artificial intelligence and robotics-based equipment. Sea-based defense equipment such as submarines and warships implementing these technologies are well equipped to initiate an attack with less human intervention, to detect and determine threats. Following the trend, Aquabotix Technology Corp., an underwater robotics company with operations in U.S.A and Australia, entered into a special purpose cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the US Navy to initiate the testing phase of its SwarmDiver unmanned surface vehicle (USV). The SwarmDiver USV uses AI to collect data and communicate with each other. They make quick and accurate decisions to arrange themselves in groups of various swarm formations and dive simultaneously to collect brief data sets.

Major players covered in the global sea based defense equipment industry are General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls industries, Naval Group (Formerly DCNS), Bae Systems plc, Fincantieri SpA, Northrop Grumman Corp, Leonardo SpA, Raytheon Co, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

TBRC’s global sea based defense equipment market report is segmented by type into battle force ships, submarines (including nuclear submarines), by operation into autonomous sea-based defense equipment, manual, by application into search and rescue, combat operations, MCM operations, coastal surveillance, others.



