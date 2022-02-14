A cut in Fuel Duty will generate a safer and securer economic resurgence
The Cost-of-Living crisis is now the ideal time for a visionary in-touch leader to take that control and reduce taxes to really help those who put him into power”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cut in Fuel Duty will not influence the environmental fate of the planet in anyway, it will however, generate a safer and securer economic resurgence.
— Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK
- With the price of oil rocketing towards $100 per barrel. Pump Prices at record punitive levels, FairFuelUK calls on the Government to cut Fuel Duty.
- In doing so, and widely recognised in published economic modelling by the Treasury and the CEBR, cutting fuel tax will reduce inflation, increase GDP, create more jobs, and stimulate consumer spending.
- These economic outcomes are incontestable and more importantly will generate extra income to the Treasury because of a more buoyant economy.
- A cut in Fuel Duty will not influence the fate of the planet in anyway, it will instead, generate a safer and securer economic resurgence.
- The current Cost-of-Living Crisis is more relevant to people’s lives than climate change.
FairFuelUK calls upon the Prime Minister to return to fiscal reality and recognise that the cost of his uncharacteristic and myopic Net Zero aspirations will cripple the economy and everyone’s lives.
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK said: The return on investment through No 10’s green driven agenda, is widely believed to be insignificant and will cost the Government, millions of votes. UK’s Cliff edge un-consulted eco-targets will NOT save the planet. Their exorbitant costs to the nation and the public in attempting lowering emissions by a smidgen is tantamount to lancing a pimple on the backside of a sumo wrestler. These policies are simply a waste of time and money.
Robert Halfon MP said: “We cannot sacrifice families on the altar of climate change.”
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK said: “Looking virtuous as the greenest of green nations will not make the UK, energy self-sufficient nor ingratiate voters to hugely ineffective, highly expensive ways to buy into these idealistic idiocies.”
Drivers should not be just Cash Cows.
Why is it, the very commercial heartbeat of nations around the word, namely diesel, is priced on average across 167 countries 43.3% less than in the UK?
Germany prices diesel 8p cheaper, France 6p lower, Italy 8p less and staggeringly the most polluting economic giants; Russia, USA, Brazil, China, India, sell derv respectively 98p, 76p, 75p, 66p, and 61p per litre less than what we are forced to pay here.
Are we missing something here? These nations are selling diesel at lower prices than petrol too. Laudably these countries seem to want to reduce the costs of product distribution for their businesses, that will in turn reduce the cost of purchases to their voters and consumers.
As Douglas McWilliams, boss of the Centre for Economics and Business Research says: “Cheaper fuel would make a significant difference to turning round the inflationary momentum and the cost-of-living squeeze.”
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK said: “When I and FairFuelUK interviewed Boris Johnson (on video) prior to the EU Referendum, asking what will leaving the EU mean to UK’s drivers, the then future Prime Minister told me, we’d get back control of our taxes, notably VAT and Fuel Duty.”
“The Cost-of-Living crisis is now the ideal time for a visionary in-touch leader to take that control and reduce taxes to really help those who put him into power. Failure to do so will magnify an already unnecessarily created electoral divide. It is in the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s hands to lower fuel taxation NOW on the highest taxed diesel drivers in the world, order an inquiry into the manipulation of diesel and petrol prices too, and introduce PumpWatch.”
Total Fuel Tax Take in the EU
Global Pump Prices
Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers - Contact: howard@fairfueluk.com
Tel: 0751542161
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
Howard Cox
FairFuelUK
0751542161
howard@fairfueluk.com