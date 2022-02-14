YNSITU, the portal of language courses abroad, will incorporate professional training courses around the world
A huge variety of training programs are aimed to prepare you for a profession, with durations from several weeks to two years.SPAIN, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YNSITU is a platform that helps students who wish to travel to another country to learn languages or study in an international environment. Students can search and compare thousands of courses offered by 1,086 educational institutions in 40 countries.
Every year more than 2.5 million people worldwide decide to travel to another country to learn languages, according to an international education publication of StudyTravel. Until now, these students had no place to easily search and compare a huge number and variety of educational resources for studying abroad.
If we add to the language students those who decide to pursue higher education (university, postgraduate, masters) and vocational studies in other countries, this figure rises to more than 6 million each year, according to UNESCO.
That is why YNSITU is going to launch a new feature that will allow searching worldwide for thousands of professional or vocational studies in different fields such as digital marketing, graphic design, 3D animation, cinematography, video game design, blockchain, programming, etc. In short, a huge variety of training programs are aimed at preparing students for a profession.
In addition, since traveling to another country to study requires finding accommodation, students can also currently compare between 2,539 accommodation options available on the platform.
YNSITU does not charge any service fee or commission to the student and is financially supported in two ways: on the one hand through crowdfunding, i.e. contributions made by individual investors who thus become co-owners of the platform, and on the other hand, it obtains income from the educational institutions themselves, who pay a fee for each enrollment they receive from the platform.
In the words of its founder, Chema Pascual, "our mission is to promote international education by helping students from all over the world, by making available to them in a single portal, the greatest amount and variety of international education offerings that will be available any time and by facilitating their access to them".
