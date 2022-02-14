Global Weight Management Market 2022 Demand By End Users, Various Types, Market Size, Growth Drivers, Revenue Generation, Industry Dynamics, Facts And Figures, Forecast 2028

Global Weight Management Market research considers and complies with current and future industry trends, calculating market by share, geography, and value and volume size of the industry. Delivering intelligence on global product demand, noteworthy issues acknowledged by market’s key players, market costs, gross margins, tariffs, and rates. It also highlights revenue insights for the base and forecasting year.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As markets are gaining momentum, the economy is growing as well. The Global Weight Management Market size is going to have a crucial change from its previous year due to an increase in changing lifestyles that promotes healthy lifestyles. Frequency of startling health problems and disorders have been found in people quite a lot due to excessive and miss balancing weight issues. This has led to taking up Weight Management programs. According to the studies by LP Information, Weight Management market size will be USD 2,35,470 million in 2022. The change is projected to reach USD 3,89,880 million in 2028 owing to a CAGR of 7.5%. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Weight Management Market, 2022-2028”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Herbalife

Weight Watchers

ICON Health & Fitness

Brunswick Corporation

Nutrisystem

Kellogg

Johnson Health Tech

Technogym

Central Sports

Planet Fitness

Jenny Craig

Atkins

Amer Sports

Town Sports

Medifast

Slimming World

Will’S

Core Health & Fitness

Gold’s Gym

Pure Gym

Rosemary Conley

Fitness World

Shuhua

Qingdao Impulse

Apollo Endosurgery

COVID-19 pandemic affected this market in a different way. Lockdown led to change of perceptions of people towards health leading to adapting a healthy lifestyle. Taking up various Weight Management techniques to strengthen health and promote healthy eating leading to increase in Weight Management market growth.

Weight Management market share is attributed to its segmentation based on application, type, and geography.

Based on type; the market is divided into weight loss diet, surgical and equipment, weight loss programs, fitness equipment, and fitness centers.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Weight Loss Diet

Fitness Equipment

Surgical and Equipment

Fitness Centers

Weight Loss Programs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Men

Women

According to application; the market is bifurcated into men and women

Geographically, Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, and France), and Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries)

North America has the biggest part in Weight Management market share owing to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle, obesity related diseases, and growing fitness establishments.

Detailed TOC of Global Weight Management Market:

