Global Motorcycle Helmet Market 2022 | Consumption By Regions, Industry Size, Distribution Channel, Revenue by Country, Gross Margin, Risks Factors, Growth Analysis 2028

Global Motorcycle Helmet Market research report includes in-depth analysis and an outlook on historical and estimated statistics of the revenue over the forecast period. It focuses on upcoming possibilities in the Motorcycle Helmet industry.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Motorcycle Helmet Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising awareness of comfort and safety during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Global Motorcycle Helmet Market, 2022-2028.” Riders' heads are protected by wearing a motorbike helmet. Riders can use it as a protective headgear. Various sorts of rules for the use of helmets are in place, which serves to boost product sales over the predicted period. The Motorcycle Helmet market growth is being fueled by a growing automobile sector and rising consumer demand for high-quality safety equipment. Premium helmets are seeing an increase in sales as consumers become more aware of the increased comfort and safety they provide. Furthermore, sports motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular among young people, thanks to the large range of customizing choices available in the items.

By Company

Shoei

Bell Helmet

Shark

HJC

Arai

JDS

Studds

Schuberth

YOHE

Nolan Group

YEMA

AGV

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

JIX helmets

PT. Tarakusuma Indah

Vega

Steelbird

OGK Kabuto

LAZER

Chin Tong Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

NZI

Suomy

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market in 2020. Due to their high cost and association with premium motorcycle riders, premium Motorcycle Helmets are only available to a select group of customers, whose purchasing power has been impacted by the global economic recession. The worldwide epidemic has resulted in a drop in premium motorbike sales, which has resulted in a drop in premium Motorcycle Helmet sales.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Motorcycle Helmet Market share during the forecast period. Due to the increase of the customer base and the development of lightweight and technologically innovative features of helmets, the popularity of national and international motorcycle events and racing championships is fast expanding in the region. These factors are propelling the market in this region forward.

Segment by Type

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Off-road/Motocross

Segment by Distribution Channel

On-Road

Off-Road

Companies have been releasing new products and investing more in R&D projects in order to meet rising demand.

For example, ARAI Helmets and American Flat Track have renewed their cooperation for 2019. The corporation has joined with AFT for the second year in a row due to this development.

Detailed TOC of Global Motorcycle Helmets Market:

