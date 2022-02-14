Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,151 in the last 365 days.

Leading Car Dealership, Trust Auto receives ‘Consumer Satisfaction’ Award

Dealer Rater is an independent car dealership rating service. The service awarded Trust Auto with the “Consumer Satisfaction” award in 2021. The award showcases the business’s dedication to ensuring that its customers are satisfied.

/EIN News/ -- Maryland, USA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Consumer Satisfaction” award proves that Trust Auto provides a service that people can trust. Dealer Rater rates the top dealerships in the state, making it easier for people to find a car dealership they can trust. That’s why anyone “looking for a used car dealership near me” should start their search at Dealer Rater, said one of the representatives for the company.

As prices for new cars go up, the demand for used cars for sale has skyrocketed in recent years. However, experts warn that not all used car dealers can be trusted; that’s why people are strongly advised to do business with reputed dealers like Trust Auto.

Trust Auto has an immense selection of excellent quality SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedan cars for sale. The dealership also employs some of the top car financing professionals that work with used car buyers to find the best financing option. In fact, the company states that they are with buyers every step of the way from the time they enter the dealership.

The company also recently introduced a virtual shopping option that offers a growing selection of cars in excellent condition. Readers can find out more about Trust Auto and browse through their latest inventory of cars by visiting https://www.trustauto.com/

“We make it a point to choose the best vehicles. Our selection of vehicles is based on their history, demand, and current condition. Almost every customer who has purchased their vehicles from us has said that we have an excellent inventory. In addition, we have made side-by-side comparisons with Carfax to determine accident history, the number of owners, and service history, which is used to show customers that we have vehicles with better history than competing dealerships. In addition, we have better vehicles than most franchises. A franchise does not automatically mean a quality vehicle.” said one of the representatives for Trust Auto.

He added, “When you buy a vehicle from us, we continue to support you in every way possible. However, our customer service works with potential buyers to ensure that they buy the right vehicles, to begin with. Plus, our transparent buying experience ensures that there are no gotchas during the process.”

About the Company:

Over the past 10 years, Trust Auto has earned a reputation for having the best vehicles that money can buy. The company handpicks every car professionally to ensure only the best make it to their lot. Furthermore, car buyers can pull information from over 3000 CARFAX reports every month and for every vehicle. The company sells both unique luxury vehicles as well as ultra-clean daily drivers with a clear history.

Website: https://www.trustauto.com/

Location: https://www.google.com/maps?ll=39.442759,-77.048876&z=15&t=m&hl=en&gl=MY&mapclient=embed&cid=12168005111736586419


Name: David Neuberth
Organization: Trust Auto
Address: 1551 W Old Liberty Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784 Sykesville, Maryland, USA
Phone: (443) 552-3131

You just read:

Leading Car Dealership, Trust Auto receives ‘Consumer Satisfaction’ Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.