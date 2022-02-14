New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release x3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/14/22, 0047 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Farm Rd. in the Town of Bristol

VIOLATION:

-VCOR x3

ACCUSED: Dean Bushee

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/14/22 at 0047 hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance on Hunt Farm Rd. in the Town of Bristol.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Dean Bushee (24) of Bristol, VT had violated three different sets of active court ordered conditions stemming from multiple incidents.

Bushee was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and transported to a detox facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Bushee was also issued active Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.