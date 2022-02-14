New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release x3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000422
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/14/22, 0047 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Farm Rd. in the Town of Bristol
VIOLATION:
-VCOR x3
ACCUSED: Dean Bushee
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/14/22 at 0047 hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance on Hunt Farm Rd. in the Town of Bristol.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Dean Bushee (24) of Bristol, VT had violated three different sets of active court ordered conditions stemming from multiple incidents.
Bushee was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and transported to a detox facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Bushee was also issued active Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.