Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,151 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release x3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5000422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony                            

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/14/22, 0047 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Farm Rd. in the Town of Bristol

VIOLATION:

-VCOR x3

ACCUSED: Dean Bushee

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/14/22 at 0047 hours the Vermont State Police received the report of a domestic disturbance on Hunt Farm Rd. in the Town of Bristol.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Dean Bushee (24) of Bristol, VT had violated three different sets of active court ordered conditions stemming from multiple incidents. 

Bushee was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and transported to a detox facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Bushee was also issued active Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/22, 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release x3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.