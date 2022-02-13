A great meeting of thinking for a great thinker: 5th International Conference “For World Balance”
It will be a meeting to encourage solidarity and peace, to revive the dialogue between civilizations, expressed Dr. Hernández Pardo, who highlighted the massive presence achieved in the previous meeting, with over a thousand delegates from all continents, including former presidents, parliamentarians, a personal envoy of Pope Francis and other prominent personalities from politics, intellectuals, academia and religion.