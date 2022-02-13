Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,151 in the last 365 days.

A great meeting of thinking for a great thinker: 5th International Conference “For World Balance”

It will be a meeting to encourage solidarity and peace, to revive the dialogue between civilizations, expressed Dr. Hernández Pardo, who highlighted the massive presence achieved in the previous meeting, with over a thousand delegates from all continents, including former presidents, parliamentarians, a personal envoy of Pope Francis and other prominent personalities from politics, intellectuals, academia and religion.

You just read:

A great meeting of thinking for a great thinker: 5th International Conference “For World Balance”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.