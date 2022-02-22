Fairytale Tutus Proudly Presents the Signature Collection of Handmade Tutus, Fairy Wings & Designer Flower Girl Dresses
The Signature Collection features the top twelve best selling designs by Fairytale Tutus, with elegant tulle gowns, handmade tutus and whimsical pixie costumes.
As a young girl, I loved reading fairy tales & imagining the wonderful world of fairies, so now I love to make children’s dreams come true as they dance and play in my handmade tutus and fairy wings.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mara Joy Luker, designer and owner of Fairytale Tutus, is pleased to present her Signature Collection of handmade tutus, fairy wings, and ballerina costumes for girls of all ages. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Fairytale Tutus is a unique online boutique specializing in tutus and fairy wings for baby girls, toddlers, children, teens and adults.
— Mara Joy Luker - Designer/Owner of Fairytale Tutus
The Signature Collection by Fairytale Tutus includes twelve top selling designs that have sold countless times in Mara’s online shop since the launch of her Fairytale Tutus website in May 2015. The unique and exclusive designs found in the Fairytale Tutus shop are perfect for little girls’ birthday gifts, unique Halloween costumes, and children’s imaginative playtime.
Girls of all ages love to wear ballet tutus, dress-up fairy princess costumes, and pink satin ballerina slippers. The Fairytale Tutus Signature Collection includes soft tulle tutus, fairy wings and satin ballet slippers to make a little girl’s wishes come true.
In fact, toddlers, teens, and the young at heart enjoy dressing up as woodland fairies or pixies for costume parties and outdoor festival cosplay events, and Fairytale Tutus provides the magical fairy dust to turn an ordinary event on a summer evening into a memorable special occasion.
Newborn photo shoots are a highly popular theme these days, and the soft luxurious handmade tulle baby photo prop outfits in the Signature Collection by Fairytale Tutus are ideal as a unique baby shower gift for a new mama’s newborn baby girl.
Another suitable occasion for a custom made tutu outfit from Fairytale Tutus is a baby girl’s first birthday cake smash photo session. Mara creates her own unique designs of handmade tutus, pixie fairy wings, and first birthday tutu outfits for little girls.
Best of all, an elegant tulle gown with a satin ribbon sash, custom handmade to order by Fairytale Tutus, gives an enchanting, magical touch to the flower girls in a fairytale wedding.
Whether it’s a destination wedding on a sandy beach on a tropical island or an elegant wedding reception in a flowery rose garden at an old mansion, a bride’s dreams will come true when she dresses her flower girls or junior bridesmaids in ivory tulle and silk roses, in designer gowns offered exclusively by Fairytale Tutus.
The Signature Collection by Fairytale Tutus is found online at https://fairytaletutus.com
To contact Mara for an interview about her Signature Collection or for more information about Fairytale Tutus, please email info@fairytaletutus.com
