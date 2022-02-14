The Consumer Electronics Market experienced a growth spike during COVID-19 pandemic

Electronic Products Market 2021 - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Consumer Electronics Market growth during 2020 was 10.7%, up from 9.8% in 2019

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronics market size grew from $310.2 billion in 2020 to $343.3 billion in 2021 an annual growth rate of 10.7%. The main driver was the shift in consumer spend from the high street to online, during the pandemic. The high growth rate is expected to continue through to 2025 where the market will reach $511.1 billion, and to 2030 where it is to reach $771.4 billion. This represents a global compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% between 2010-2030.

The consumer electronics market consists of sales goods and services by companies engaged in selling consumer electronics goods. The entities are engaged in selling electronic goods that include video products such as television, navigation products, digital cameras and accessories, digital camcorders and accessories, e-Readers, DVD and Blu-ray players, and audio products such as MP3 players and accessories, home theater audio systems and components, musical instruments and mobile electronics and others.

The growth throughout the pandemic has been supported by increased consumer demand, as lockdowns meant people needed to entertain themselves at home. Social-media fuelled inspiration give people ideas to create typically out-of-home experiences, such as movies, in the home, or ‘in-speriences’, and of course they sought the latest consumer electronics. Consumer electronics also gave a way for people to keep up their socialising, opting for video calling, online gaming or social media to stay connected.

Historically, North America has the largest market share: 45.1% in 2010, dropping to 38.2% in 2021 and expected to drop to 36.4% by 2030. Growth in North America remains strong, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the twenty-year period (2010-2030). The region’s market share, however, is slowly being eroded by higher growth rates in the Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Western Europe, over the same period.

By 2030, Asia Pacific will have a 31.7% share of the global market; less than 5% behind North America; no other region is close to these figures.

The USA continues to be the largest market, with China growing from the seventh largest by size in 2010, to the second largest in 2020. In contrast, the UK market share has shrunk from sixth largest in 2010, to tenth largest in 2020. The story is similar from France, who dropped from fourth largest to eight largest over the same period; only Germany has retained its market share, ranking third in 2010 and fourth in 2020.

As a percentage of GDP, China has experienced the largest proportion of spend at 19.9% between 2010 - 2020, followed by Australia at 15.7%, Japan at 13.8% and Russia at 13.7% over the same period.

Major players in the consumer electronics market are Alibaba, Amazon, JD.com, eBay, Shopify, Rakuten, Walmart, Newegg, Target, and Flipkart – as per data on the Global Market Model, with its vast section on competitor intelligence.

