Spain-based corporation enters Việt Nam’s water treatment market

VIETNAM, February 14  

An overview of Hòa Khánh Tây – a water treatment facility of Phú Mỹ Vinh Construction & Investment JSC.

HÀ NỘI — GS Inima Environment, the water treatment subsidiary of Spain-based GS Engineering and Construction Corp. (GS E&C), has acquired a 30 per cent stake of Phú Mỹ Vinh Construction & Investment JSC (PMV) – an industrial water supplier in Việt Nam's southern province of Long An.

This move demonstrates the company’s effort to tap the Southeast Asian water treatment market after its foray into the South American and Middle Eastern markets.

Specifically, GS Inima holds 30 per cent, Malaysian water treatment company RBC Water, 30 per cent, and individual Vietnamese investors have a 40 per cent stake in the PMV - the owner and operator of two industrial water treatment plants in Long An.

According to GS E&C, the demand for industrial water treatment and supply is expected to increase sharply in the fast-growing Vietnamese economy.

“The water treatment business is an important growth driver of GS E&C and a key player in the environmental, social and corporate governance era,” said Huh Yoon-Hong, the CEO of GS E&C.

GS Inima previously entered the South American market by acquiring Brazil`s BRK Ambiental’s industrial water treatment business in 2019 and entered the Middle East market by winning a seawater desalination project in Oman in 2020. — VNS

