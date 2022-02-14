Hải Dương to host first-ever carrot harvest festival

VIETNAM, February 14 -

HẢI DƯƠNG — The northern province of Hải Dương will organise its first-ever carrot harvest festival in Đức Chính Commune of Cẩm Giàng District on Tuesday, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Văn Quân said.

The event aims to promote the quality, brand and consumption of Hải Dương carrots at home and abroad.

Visitors will be able to take part in carrot harvests, visit carrot growing areas and processing establishments and attend a parade at Tâm Phú Temple in Đức Chính Commune, and more.

The festival is hoped to offer a chance for domestic and foreign businesses to meet and explore Hải Dương’s incentives in agriculture, therefore building a value chain for the province’s staple in a sustainable manner.

Carrots are primarily planted in the province’s Cẩm Giàng and Nam Sách districts, as well as Chí Linh City.

According to the Hải Dương Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province is home to about 1,600ha of carrot cultivation under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, yielding more than 80,000 tonnes annually.

About 80 per cent of carrot output is processed for export to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and European and Middle East countries. — VNS