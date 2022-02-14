Global Medicinal Food Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Sale, Industry Outlook & Opportunities | DataM Intelligence
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the Global Medicinal Food Market size is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Since consumers have resided awake about their health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers in the Medicinal Foods market are growing struggles to market their products that promise immunity improvement. Since numerous Medicinal Foods are commercially obtainable, it has become easier for companies to advertise their products over different platforms.
Medicinal Food Market Growth Drivers and Demand Analysis:
The increasing occurrence of non-communicable and communicable diseases and rising effort for the dietary supervision of those diseases are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population suffering from numerous chronic and neurogenic disorders such as stroke, dementia, multiple sclerosis, strain in swallowing needs particular dietary management, which, in chance, is projected to boost the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, growing preference to consume specific foods in order to succeed chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and other nutritional diseases is expected to push the acceptance of Medicinal Foods.
Rising product introduction happenings by the companies and continuous innovations in product development are the main aspects expected to push the demand for the product. Also, in order to treat new inherited metabolic disorders and manage their incurable situation, there is a rising demand for the expansion of new food for special medical purposes. Furthermore, growing consideration of Medicinal Foods to manage and control diabetic neuropathy and diabetes is predictable to boost the market growth.
Numerous manufacturing consolidation happenings by the companies in the clinical nutrition industry are also anticipated to push the market growth during the forecast period. Accomplishments by the companies such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships to improve their product reach are predictable to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Medicinal Food industry:
Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the growth of the market and is predictable to sustain the growth in the coming years. For example, as per an article published in 2020 in The House, Medicinal Foods are predictable to show an important role in the recovery and rehabilitation procedure of patients suffering from the disease. Additionally, due to the increasing problem of critical care services owing to the COVID-19, the demand for dietary and nutritional support and care is increasing, thus pushing the market growth, penetration, and implementation of Medicinal Foods. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Detailed Segmentation Overview:
According to the research study, the global market is segmented into Product form, By Therapy, and by Route of Administration.
Based on the Product form, the market is divided into Powder, Tablet, and Others. Based on Therapy, it is further classified into ADHD, Alzheimer's disease, Diabetic Neuropathy, Nutritional Deficiency, and Others. Based on By Route of Administration divided into Oral, Enteral, and Others.
The powder segment accounted for the major revenue share of around 34.9% in 2021 due to the high commercial convenience of Medicinal Foods in the form of powder.
The liquid segment is expected to produce at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance of liquid formulations in the pediatric and geriatric populace, where the consumption of solid formulations is restricted or impossible and in case of clinically diagnosed dysphagia or when uttered physiology is inadequate.
Diabetic neuropathy is expected to be the fastest-rising segment during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and an upsurge in the number of patients that are at risk of emerging some level of neuropathy.
Geographical Classification of the Global Market:
The market is further segregated into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the world.
Regional Share Insights:
North America held the biggest revenue share of over 30%. The occurrence of international manufacturers such as Mead Johnson & Company and Abbott Laboratories and the greater revenue generation of these companies are pushing the market. Furthermore, strategic growths by major companies in the form of acquisitions, mergers, and product promotions, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, and growing acceptance of Medicinal Food products by healthcare experts and patients are boosting the market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the speedy growing regional market throughout the forecast period due to the growing rate of cancer and diabetic patients, along with numerous government advantages in the healthcare sector. A greater population of the region and increasing awareness amongst patients with long-lasting diseases to consume Medicinal Food for improved health controls are expected to drive the Asia Pacific Market.
Some of the Major Players Controlling the Global Medicinal Foods Industry:
Prominent key companies are; B Braun, Abbott, Danone, Mead Johnson, Meiji Holding & Co, Fresenius, Cambrooke, Nestle Health Sciences, Perrigo, Victus, and among others major key companies are listed.
