New Zealander born in Russia and now living in Australia. She has become a full-time oil painting artist at 50, is it possible? Well, let’s see how it goes.GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lana Zueva’s Inspirational Journey as A Full-time Oil Painting Artist
A New Zealander who was born in Russia and now living in Australia. She has become a full-time oil painting artist at 50, is it possible? Well, let’s just see how it goes.
Lana Zueva artist who was born in Russian art culture. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she was attracted to art every time she traveled around Russia. At a young age, when she visited the State Tretyakov Gallery, she just knew that pursuing art was her career goal. She was surprised to see the rich heritage of Russian art ranging from the 11th century to the start of the 20th century. The Russian masterpieces such as paintings, portraits or landscapes made her fall in love with them.
Later that year, she enrolled at an art school in Russia and started her dream journey. She was lucky to get guidance from great teachers and mentors, who taught her a variety of painting techniques. She is still sharpening and improvising her painting skill as she believes that even if one is deemed as a professional, there is always something more to learn as days pass.
Lana was influenced by boundary-pushing Russian artists like Wassily Kandinsky, Kazimir Malevich, El Lissitzky, Aleksander Rodchenko, etc. These popular pioneers and visionaries left an imprint on the art world. Everyone in the art world has their style. Soon, she realized that she must develop her personal art style to portray her vision or subject matter.
Traditionally, artists were expected to create a masterpiece in a style that was popular in those days. For example, in the 18th-century Baroque style was expected, but it developed into Rococo and Neoclassicism. So, artists can dabble in a variety of styles, so Lana experimented with multiple techniques.
Lana Zueva discovered that oil painting was her favorite medium to define her vision of artwork. She found that oil paints offered her the color depth and flexibility to work in many ways. Oil paints are slow to dry but she got the chance to create art with clear richness and obtain a wide range of shades and tonal transitions. The paintings displayed in her gallery reveal how oils allow stunning effects of colors and light creating the feel of realism in the portrait or landscape.
Lana’s oil painting collections illustrates her strong enthrallment towards atmosphere and light. She consistently strives to capture dimension and depth accurately in her oil paintings besides light. As an artist, Lana Zueva finds inspiration in every subject she looks at. Animals are fascinating and she charmingly depicts them. Her African Buffalo painting with an appealing backdrop with the same kind of depth, visual appeal, and light makes the subject stand out. The sheep painting with a yellowish background creates a framework and saturates the subject with an atmosphere and subtle landscape. Animal art can inspire and charm viewers!
Landscape painting aims to demonstrate natural beauty in any form fierce, calming, or surreal. Lana’s Launly Seagull on the Beach oil painting is a representational landscape art that depicts a realistic picture without any filters. Sparkles Ocean Breeze, Let’s Get Wet Beach, and The Place in my Heart are some of the landscape oil paintings Lana has created with her artistic abilities. Landscape art can help buyers create a serene environment within their living space.
Still-life art comprises crucial elements like light, theme, composition, perspective, and more. The artists have complete control over the subject and the elements. Nevertheless, Lana Zueva offers unique meaning and character to the Juicy Lemon or The Milk Jug & a Plum, or the Three Orange oil paintings.
The shadows are cool and the lighting is warm. The hues on white things are noticeable. The objects are focal points but it is the detailed background in the back as well as in front that livens her painting. The shadows casted and reflections placed properly offer more volume. Tiny details where stem starts and highlights brightened offers character and richness to the objects.
Lana participated in the d’Arcy Doyle Art Award in 2021. For her Sunny Bunny portrait artwork exhibited at the Gold Coast Show 2021, Lana was the award winner.
Lana Zueva created a lot of artwork, participated in exhibitions, and is even offering commission works. She accepts art commission of any type including –
• Portraits of pets & loved ones.
• Places visited or a painting of a family home or homestead.
• Have favorite photograph depicted in an oil painting.
• Repeat paintings of Lana that are already sold or different sizes needed.
Her art has made customers happy and for interested buyers, Lana’s artwork is sold on Bluetham, Artlovers, and Etsy. You are also welcome to visit Lana's website https://lanazuevaartist.com/ to discover her art collection and for more information about this fabulous artist.
