Bakery processing equipment market estimated to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030 I SPER Market Research
NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market research report published by SPER Market Research, the bakery processing equipment market estimated to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%.
Rapidly changing lifestyles increase the demand for comfort and convenient food. As the population is becoming more health conscious, more variants or healthier bakery alternatives are experimented which can satisfy the craving without compromising with the health.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Bakery Processing Equipment Market
The COVID-19 had little effect on the supply chain and global operations of bakery equipment. However, multiple facilities were available to continue manufacturing of bakery processing equipment. With relaxation in lockdowns and social distancing, celebrations are back which involves consumption of bakery food items.
Bakery processing equipment are utilized for various production processes for bakery products. Such equipment helps in large scale production in less time and less labor input.
Bakery processing equipment are available in various types to assist in simplifying the baking process. This equipment is used to process dough, handling prepared dough, rolling, slicing, frying, baking, seasoning and other processes.
The mixers market is the largest product segment by share in this market. The large share of this segment is mainly ascribed by utility in baking. The quality of bakery product depends on the quality of mixing for which good quality mixer is required. Asia Pacific dominated the market by regional segmentation owing to rapidly growing popularity, changing lifestyle, convenience of food, long shelf life, rising income and rise in food consumption.
The global bakery processing equipment market study provides market data by competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments and detailed analysis of key market players such as Ali Group, Align Industry, Allied Bakery Equipment, Anko Food Machine co., ltd., Baker Perkins, Bühler, Erika Record LLC, Falcon Food Equipment, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment, Global Bakery Solutions, Heat and Control Inc., JBT Corporation, Kar Bakery Equipment’s India Pvt. Ltd, Koenig Maschinen - The Bakers Crown, Markel Food Group, Rheon Automatic Machinery co. ltd., The Middleby Corporation, Yash Food Equipment, Zibo Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd.
SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand and supply with yearly forecast to 2030. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for type segments- Mixers, Ovens & Proofers, Slicers & Dividers, Sheeters & Molders, Depositors & Pan Greasers and Other type; for Application segment- Bread, Cookies & biscuits, Cakes & pastries, Pizza crusts and other applications; for mode of operation segment- Automatic and Semi-automatic; for function segment- Mixing, Extrusion, Baking, Enrobing, Molding, Cooling and other functions and by End user segment- bakery processing industry and food service industry. This report also provides the data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.
This study also encompasses various drivers and restraining factors for this market for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. COVID-19 Impact of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market
4.4. Market Trends
5. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Type, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
5.1. Mixers
5.2. Ovens & proofers
5.3. Slicers & dividers
5.4. Sheeters & molders
5.5. Depositors & Pan Greasers
5.6. Other types
6. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Application, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
6.1. Bread
6.2. Cookies & biscuits
6.3. Cakes & pastries
6.4. Pizza crusts
6.5. Other applications
7. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
7.1. Automatic
7.2. Semi-Automatic
8. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Function, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
8.1. Mixing
8.2. Extrusion
8.3. Baking
8.4. Enrobing
8.5. Molding
8.6. Cooling
8.7. Other functions
9. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By End User, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
9.1. Bakery Processing Industry
9.2. Food Service Industry
10. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Geography, 2019-2030 (USD Million)
10.1. North America
10.1.1. US
10.1.2. Canada
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Germany
10.2.2. UK
10.2.3. France
10.2.4. Italy
10.2.5. Spain
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. Asia-Pacific
10.3.1. China
10.3.2. Japan
10.3.3. India
10.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.4. Rest of the World
10.4.1. Latin America
10.4.2. Middle East & Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players
11.3. Competitive Scenario
11.3.1. Product Launches
11.3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3.3. Acquisitions
11.3.4. Expansions
11.3.5. Other Developments
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Ali Group
12.2. Align Industry
12.3. Allied Bakery Equipment
12.4. Anko Food Machine co., ltd.
12.5. Baker Perkins
12.6. Bühler
12.7. Erika Record LLC
12.8. FalconFood Equipment
12.9. GEA Group AG
12.10. Gemini Bakery Equipment
12.11. Global Bakery Solutions
12.12. Heat and Control Inc.
12.13. JBT Corporation
12.14. Kar Bakery Equipment’s India Pvt. Ltd
12.15. Koenig Maschinen - The Bakers Crown
12.16. Markel Food Group
12.17. Rheon Automatic Machinery co. ltd.
12.18. The Middleby Corporation
12.19. Yash Food Equipment
12.20. Zibo Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd
13. Appendix
