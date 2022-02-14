Bakery processing equipment market estimated to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030 I SPER Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market research report published by SPER Market Research, the bakery processing equipment market estimated to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%.

Rapidly changing lifestyles increase the demand for comfort and convenient food. As the population is becoming more health conscious, more variants or healthier bakery alternatives are experimented which can satisfy the craving without compromising with the health.

Browse report overview on "Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Bakery-Processing-Equipment.aspx

Impact of COVID-19 on the Bakery Processing Equipment Market

The COVID-19 had little effect on the supply chain and global operations of bakery equipment. However, multiple facilities were available to continue manufacturing of bakery processing equipment. With relaxation in lockdowns and social distancing, celebrations are back which involves consumption of bakery food items.

Bakery processing equipment are utilized for various production processes for bakery products. Such equipment helps in large scale production in less time and less labor input.

According to the WHO, the global burden of epilepsy and multiple sclerosis is expected to rise. The high incidence rates of such neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis will render high impact on the growth of Neurological patient monitoring market.

Bakery processing equipment are available in various types to assist in simplifying the baking process. This equipment is used to process dough, handling prepared dough, rolling, slicing, frying, baking, seasoning and other processes.

The mixers market is the largest product segment by share in this market. The large share of this segment is mainly ascribed by utility in baking. The quality of bakery product depends on the quality of mixing for which good quality mixer is required. Asia Pacific dominated the market by regional segmentation owing to rapidly growing popularity, changing lifestyle, convenience of food, long shelf life, rising income and rise in food consumption.

The global bakery processing equipment market study provides market data by competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments and detailed analysis of key market players such as Ali Group, Align Industry, Allied Bakery Equipment, Anko Food Machine co., ltd., Baker Perkins, Bühler, Erika Record LLC, Falcon Food Equipment, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment, Global Bakery Solutions, Heat and Control Inc., JBT Corporation, Kar Bakery Equipment’s India Pvt. Ltd, Koenig Maschinen - The Bakers Crown, Markel Food Group, Rheon Automatic Machinery co. ltd., The Middleby Corporation, Yash Food Equipment, Zibo Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd.

Request sample pages for Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Bakery-Processing-Equipment.aspx?sample=1

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand and supply with yearly forecast to 2030. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for type segments- Mixers, Ovens & Proofers, Slicers & Dividers, Sheeters & Molders, Depositors & Pan Greasers and Other type; for Application segment- Bread, Cookies & biscuits, Cakes & pastries, Pizza crusts and other applications; for mode of operation segment- Automatic and Semi-automatic; for function segment- Mixing, Extrusion, Baking, Enrobing, Molding, Cooling and other functions and by End user segment- bakery processing industry and food service industry. This report also provides the data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various drivers and restraining factors for this market for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. COVID-19 Impact of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market

4.4. Market Trends

5. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Type, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Mixers

5.2. Ovens & proofers

5.3. Slicers & dividers

5.4. Sheeters & molders

5.5. Depositors & Pan Greasers

5.6. Other types

6. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Application, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Bread

6.2. Cookies & biscuits

6.3. Cakes & pastries

6.4. Pizza crusts

6.5. Other applications

7. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Automatic

7.2. Semi-Automatic

8. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Function, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Mixing

8.2. Extrusion

8.3. Baking

8.4. Enrobing

8.5. Molding

8.6. Cooling

8.7. Other functions

8.8. Semi-Automatic

9. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By End User, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

9.1. Bakery Processing Industry

9.2. Food Service Industry

10. Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Geography, 2019-2030 (USD Million)

10.1. North America

10.1.1. US

10.1.2. Canada

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Germany

10.2.2. UK

10.2.3. France

10.2.4. Italy

10.2.5. Spain

10.2.6. Rest of Europe

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.3.1. China

10.3.2. Japan

10.3.3. India

10.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4. Rest of the World

10.4.1. Latin America

10.4.2. Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players

11.3. Competitive Scenario

11.3.1. Product Launches

11.3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3.3. Acquisitions

11.3.4. Expansions

11.3.5. Other Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Ali Group

12.2. Align Industry

12.3. Allied Bakery Equipment

12.4. Anko Food Machine co., ltd.

12.5. Baker Perkins

12.6. Bühler

12.7. Erika Record LLC

12.8. FalconFood Equipment

12.9. GEA Group AG

12.10. Gemini Bakery Equipment

12.11. Global Bakery Solutions

12.12. Heat and Control Inc.

12.13. JBT Corporation

12.14. Kar Bakery Equipment’s India Pvt. Ltd

12.15. Koenig Maschinen - The Bakers Crown

12.16. Markel Food Group

12.17. Rheon Automatic Machinery co. ltd.

12.18. The Middleby Corporation

12.19. Yash Food Equipment

12.20. Zibo Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd

13. Appendix

About SPER Market Research:

SPER Market Research is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel and consumer research. Headquartered in Noida city, the company has offices worldwide, and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.