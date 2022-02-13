Submit Release
News Search

There were 81 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,107 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghjabadi district

AZERBAIJAN, February 13 - 13 february 2022, 16:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today visited Aghjabadi district.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the district and viewed conditions created at “Aghjabadi Grain Agropark”.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the newly renovated 110/35/10 kV “Aghjabadi” substation.

The head of state and the First Lady attended the openings of newly built military campus of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work done on the Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway of national importance.

An extensive report from the visit will be presented on February 14.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghjabadi district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.