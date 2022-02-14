PET Bottle Market Price Trends 2022-2027: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “PET Bottle Market Price Trends : Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that The global PET bottle market reached a value of US$ 39.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverage sector. Coupled with the shifting dietary preferences of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for bottled beverages, which is providing a boost to the uptake of PET bottles across the globe. Additionally, rapid technological advancements on the global level have also created a positive outlook for the market. This has led to the introduction of PET bottles with customized shapes and plasma-based coatings, which are gaining widespread popularity among the masses.

Competitive Landscape:

• Amcor Limited

• Cospack America Corporation

• BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

• Rexam, Inc.

• Berry Global, Inc.

• Graham Packaging Company Inc.

• Container Corporation of Canada

• Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

• Constar Internationals, Inc.

• Alpha Packaging

• Alpack Plastics

• Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

• Resilux NV

Breakup by Capacity:

• High

• Medium

• Low

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business

• Retail

o Supermarkets and hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online

o Others

Breakup by Color:

• Transparent

• Colored

Breakup by Technology:

• Stretch Blow Molding

• Injection Molding

• Extrusion Blow Molding

• Thermoforming

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Packaged Water

• Carbonated Soft Drinks

• Food Bottles & Jars

• Non-Food Bottles & Jars

• Fruit Juice

• Beer

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

