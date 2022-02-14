BUSD Launches With a Bang, Raising a Whopping 500 BNB in Seconds From Whitelisting

BUSD Buffet (BBFT) is a Binance Smart Blockchain Token Backed by a Solid Utility, BBFT Kitchen, Making it One of the Best Cryptocurrency Tokens Launched in 2022

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 10,000 coins and tokens in the crypto space as of 2022, the market is continuously bombarded with new entrants. Out of these thousands of crypto projects, only a tiny fraction is backed by real utility, giving them the potential to make it big. BUSD Buffet (BBFT) is among the handful of cryptocurrencies with an explosive growth potential due to its revolutionary BBFT Kitchen (BKIT) concept. The token has already seen phenomenal success with its whitelist ICO on Pinksale on 11th February 2022, accumulating 500 Binance Coins (BNB) from over 180 contributors.BUSD Buffet is a Binance Smart Chain reward token that aims to solve one of the significant problems most reward tokens face; decline in growth and rewards with volume lag. BUSD Buffet will leverage its primary utility, BBFT Kitchen, to avoid this, ensuring there's an uninterrupted reward supply to its holders with further growth. BBKT has two main functions: providing BUSD rewards and increasing token value via buy back and burn.The BBFT Kitchen will leverage its BKIT Fund to purchase and hold other tokens with rewards and growth potential, ensuring holders don't solely rely on BBFT’s volume. The initial funding of the BKIT Fund is carried out via Private Sale and Pre-Sale. Furthermore, it will receive a portion of every transaction done using BBFT to sustain the funding pool. Once the pool reaches a set amount, it'll automatically purchase and add tokens to its portfolio using BBFT Return Rating (BBR). BBR is BBFT's proprietary system that ranks tokens based on return potential. The BBFT team plans to add a voting system in the future, ensuring the involvement of BBFT holders in the sale/purchase of tokens.Buy back and burn is the BBFT Kitchen’s second function. BBFT Kitchen will sell 20% of its held tokens to buy BBFT and immediately burn it, limiting BBFT's circulating supply and boosting its value. Both the BUSD rewards and buy back and burn functions are a part of the BKIT Distribution Event (BDE) that'll take place once every week. During BDE, 100% of the BBFT earned by BKIT will be distributed among holders in proportion to their holdings.The team behind BUSD Buffet is also planning other initiatives that'll complement its growth, including the Token Incubation Program (BTIP). The team will review, assess and handpick new crypto token projects with excellent potential and help them take off. They'll list every token under incubation in the BBFT Kitchen for two weeks, allowing holders to get early access to new projects. They've laid out the entire roadmap on their website that includes all the major milestones the company aims to achieve.To know more about BUSD Token, how it works, distribution numbers, or to purchase it, visit their website https://busdbuffet.com About Kevin Remer (CEO - BUSD)With 26 years of IT experience, Kevin found himself expanding that passion into the world of cryptocurrency. With his background in development and project management, he will ensure that BBFT grows into a stable source of passive income for crypto enthusiasts of all experience levels and backgrounds.