Blockchain Review Reveals NFT Demon is the Only NFT Artist on Binance Smart Chain for Eminem

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned NFT artist, Jeremy Ryan a.k.a. NFT Demon , is pleased to announce his projects are the only NFTs on Binance Smart Chain of interest to rapper Eminem.NFT Demon is the largest NFT artist on the Binance Smart Chain in terms of minted NFTs, large collections created, and number of 10,000+ fully minted collections. NFT Demon boasts six exceptional collections, including Cartel Punks, Bad Ass Doggos, and Gaming Shiba, with many more in development.In his most recent news, NFT Demon is proclaiming that his collections are the only ones that famous rapper, Eminem owns. This was revealed after a blockchain review determined that Eminem only owns three NFTs in his Binance Smart Chain Wallet, those being from the three collections created by the NFT artist.“Recently, we found out that Eminem has only my NFTs in his BSC Wallet,” says NFT Demon. “Readers can easily tell it’s Eminem’s by looking at his Bored Ape. If you then plug that same exact address in BSC Scan , you will see he owns three NFTs - one Cartel Punks, one Bad Ass Doggo, and one Gaming Shiba NFT. I am the only artist in his BSC Wallet. The man clearly has great taste.”For more information about NFT Demon and learn more about all of his projects, please visit https://www.nftdemon.com/ About NFT DemonJeremy Ryan, also known as NFT Demon, is a man with a very colorful history. From political activism to false terrorism charges against the government, and even two runs for US Congress, he has always been at the forefront. NFTs are his passion now and within a month of entering Binance Smart Chain, he had become the largest artist on the entire chain.NFT Demon’s mission is to create large generative collections of NFTs that will take the BSC by storm, with three out of his four collections being fully minted.