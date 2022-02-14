Submit Release
News Search

There were 80 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,116 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:01 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victims complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The suspect was later apprehended and the victim’s vehicle was recovered with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

 

On Friday, February 11, 2022, 34 year-old Kenard Wright, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

 

The Metropolitan Police Department thanks the Prince George’s County Police Department for their assistance with this case.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.