Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) Offense: 4200 Block of Foote Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the 4200 block of Foote Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim fled from the suspect. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun).

