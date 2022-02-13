Traffic Fatality: 5300 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the 5300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:39 pm, a Ford Focus was travelling northbound in the 5300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing the street from south to north, in a marked crosswalk. The operator of the Ford Focus struck the victim, then immediately came to a stop and remained on scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 70 year-old Aray Demissie Zikie, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

