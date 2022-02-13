Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police First District seek the public’s assistance in locating and identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:19 pm, the suspects entered a business and approached a store employee. The suspects brandished a handgun, demanded money from the register and property from the employee. The employee complied. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.