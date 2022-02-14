Walter Schindler has been honored internationally as “Game Changer of the Year” for the Seventh Consecutive Year
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD, “Game Changer of the Year" for his developing and leading Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com )
Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com ) begins 2022 by being honored internationally as “Game Changer of the Year" for his pioneering work in developing and leading Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable investment strategies and advisory services. This is the seventh consecutive year he has received an international Award of “Game Changer of the Year.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
This year the Award is being bestowed by two organizations: first, The Global 100, an international group consisting of 100 of the World’s leading firms and individuals, with votes received from 163 countries worldwide. The award was granted by a panel of independent judges following a comprehensive process of review of third-party nominations.
Secondly, he received notice that he has also been awarded the Award of
“Gamer Changer of the Year” by Corporate America Today.
Corporate America Today is well known for its global reach and targeted international readership, with a subscriber base totaling 287,768. This publication is distributed to board level decision makers, leading law firms and accounting firms, and all those advising in the U.S business market.
His current clients and investments include Contact Organics Inc., the world leader in a 100% natural weed-killer as an alternative to the carcinogenic market leaders, the distributor of the world’s most sustainably grown and produced tequila, Comisario, and the leading commercial developer of atmospheric water generation, SkyH20 Inc. In total, Transformation is developing 15 profitable sustainable companies where profits are measured by the market’s financial returns. Transformation offers investors the choice whether to invest in its holding company or in a particular company in its network.
In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyer International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third party nominations.
Starting in 2017, Dr. Schindler has been focusing as Chairman on his latest business venture Transformation, LLC (https://www.transformationholdings.com/). He recently added Managing Directors in order to focus more on Europe and on Nutrition and Human Health.
Transformation represents an innovative business model that leverages a small amount of equity capital with valuable strategic advisory, fund advisory, and project development services, so that there are multiple paths to large profits with a lower risk profile.
Under Schindler’s leadership, Transformation’s mission is to address the sustainability challenges of the real world with a profitable objective that is based on market returns on equity. The goal of Transformation is to nurture “sustainability for the future and in the present.”
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn