2-22-22 ROCK A.L.S. BENEFIT CONCERT / SILENT AUCTION @ FRANKLIN THEATER
Franklin TN artists join forces again for ROCK ALS fundraiser with Live music, live painting, poetry and silent auction by Franklin Tennessee's finest artists..FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring for Those Who Care For Others
This Feb 22. be part of our fundraising efforts towards Lou Gehrig's Disease families and Caregivers with ROCK ALS Benefit Concert & Silent Auction taking the stage this year at The Franklin Theater on 2-22-22 at 6:00PM
Diagnosed with ALS she was told that she wouldn't make it out of the hospital alive. 3 months later she walked out and lived 6.5 more years with love and purpose. - In remembrance, Ann Marie Gillis 7-6-54 ~ 2-22-21
ALS takes away the freedom to walk, talk or breathe. ALS won’t wait. Living with purpose, empowerment and resources is available for families and Caregivers. Many families are unable to care for their loved ones due to financial strain and on average bills can be up to $10K+ a month.
Actor & Disney Voice-over Jason Marsden (Full House / Step by Step / The Munsters) will be our MC for the evening. The ALS Association TN chapter will be joining us along with performances from local artists Dawn Loves Nash, Anthony Adams & Jenn Palmer with live painting by Franklin's own Roy Laws and poetry by Columbia native Joel Meeks.
THE TIME FOR GIVING IS ALWAYS NOW
A silent auction sponsored by Franklin vendors and our international travel partners starts early on our website Rock ALS and will run till the end of our event Feb. 22, 2022. Proceeds go towards the Tennessee A.L.S. chapter and The Traveling Caregivers Ministries SSM.
ALS Assoc. of TN, (501 C3) is a wonderful organization that aims to discover treatments and a cure for ALS. They aim To serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest. They have been our champions in education and navigation when it comes to what to do next, where to find supplies, who to call for care, how do we get the equipment we need, etc. and have done so with great care and compassion during moments we have felt completely lost. ALS Association's federal tax ID number is 13-3271855.
Traveling Caregivers Ministries, SSM founded by Dawn Renee a caregiver who first learned how to care give for herself out of critical health situation, to becoming a holistic counselor/coach, to a full time caregiver for a friend with Stage 4 ALS and now advocate for caregivers on a mission to help those who help others. Her ministry is founded on the faith of beginning again, every minute, every second an opportunity to begin again. Traveling Caregivers Ministries SSM is a private self supported ministry.
General admission: $25
VIP (cabaret table with service): $45
Together We Can ROCK ALS!
VISIT: ROCK ALS
Dawn Renee
TRAVELING CAREGIVERS MINISTRIES SSM
+1 629-300-9055
nash@TravelingCaregivers.com
ROCK A.L.S. Benefit Concert Promo on AM Radio WKRM