The Parnin Group Announces Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet as a Senior Advisor

RADM Gallaudet will advise and help the Parnin Group in its growth in the U.S. Federal and commercial markets.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, February 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parnin Group announced today the appointment of Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet as a Senior Advisor.The Honorable Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (ret) is the CEO of Ocean STL Consulting. LLC. Gallaudet is the former Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and the Acting and Deputy Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Prior to NOAA, Gallaudet served for 32 years in the U.S Navy, completing his career as the Oceanographer of the Navy. Other notable government positions that he has held include the member of the White House Ocean Policy Committee, chair of the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force, chair of the NOAA Science Council, Director of the Navy’s Task Force Ocean, Director of the Navy’s Task Force Climate Change, Navigator and Hydrographer of the Navy, and DOD Executive Agent for Maritime Domain Awareness. Gallaudet has a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy, and master’s and Doctoral degrees from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.“We are excited to have Rear Admiral Gallaudet join Parnin. RADM Gallaudet brings a wealth of strategic planning and organizational leadership expertise and experience that will be invaluable in our planning and business growth,” said Mr. Sukumar Rao, President and CEO of Parnin Group.“I am absolutely thrilled to join The Parnin Group,” said Gallaudet. “This is the kind of agile, insightful, and impactful small business that can fix the Federal Government’s organizational inertia and burdensome bureaucracy. I have seen first-hand how informed leadership and sound strategy can make transformational advances in various agencies, and that’s what Parnin brings to the table.”About The Parnin Group LLCThe Parnin Group provides business, management, and technology consulting services to leaders in the Government, Non-Profit and Private Sectors, helping them to address their complex problems. Our services include Operations & Performance, Organizational Development and Digital Transformation. We help organizations to improve their organizational health, the performance of programs and their people, and the adoption and implementation of digital services.