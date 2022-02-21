Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,244 in the last 365 days.

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Ephrata, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin ATM - 887 E Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522

Bitcoin ATM - 887 E Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522

EPHRATA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata, PA. The new bitcoin ATM is located at the Ephrata (east) "Sunoco Mini Mart” gas station at 887 E Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522. The Bitcoin ATM at Ephrata is available to the public 7 days a week, the machine is placed indoors on the right from the entrance, and is servicing the Ephrata township, Lincoln area, and the entire Lancaster county. The bitcoin ATM at Ephrata allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly using cash. To buy or sell bitcoins customers are not required to do any online pre-registrations, customers can walk to the machine with only cash and their bitcoin wallet and make a purchase. For larger purchases machine may prompt customers to scan their ID or insert their phone number.

Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.

The new Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.

ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.

Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here

Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Visit out Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata today.

You just read:

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Ephrata, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.