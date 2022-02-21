New Bitcoin ATM opens in Ephrata, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata, PA. The new bitcoin ATM is located at the Ephrata (east) "Sunoco Mini Mart” gas station at 887 E Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522. The Bitcoin ATM at Ephrata is available to the public 7 days a week, the machine is placed indoors on the right from the entrance, and is servicing the Ephrata township, Lincoln area, and the entire Lancaster county. The bitcoin ATM at Ephrata allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly using cash. To buy or sell bitcoins customers are not required to do any online pre-registrations, customers can walk to the machine with only cash and their bitcoin wallet and make a purchase. For larger purchases machine may prompt customers to scan their ID or insert their phone number.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Visit out Bitcoin ATM in Ephrata today.