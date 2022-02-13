Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,129 in the last 365 days.

Vinfast hosts Roadshow for promotion of electric vehicles in US

VIETNAM, February 13 -  

VinFast is hosting the VinFast California Roadshow until March 6, aiming to promote its electric SUV models VF 8 and VF 9 in the US market. — Photo VietnamPlus

HÀ NỘI —  VinFast – the global electric vehicle (EV) maker from Việt Nam – has announced it is hosting the VinFast California Roadshow until March 6, aiming to promote its electric SUV models VF 8 and VF 9 in the US market.

Following the reveal of VinFast's full lineup of EVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) last month, VinFast is bringing its new all-electric sport utility vehicles directly to Californians.

The VinFast California Roadshow was kicked off with a private event and VF 8 vehicle display on February 11 and 12 at Penthouse 56, last week's headquarters for the Los Angeles Rams as part of their big game celebrations.

The tour runs concurrently in Los Angeles at the Westfield Century City from February 11-13, and continues to three more cities in Northern and Southern California, then concluding on March 6 at the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

The tour is being held in the most populous areas in Californian cities, providing specifications and images of VinFast's EV models to potential customers and residents.

The roadshow provides potential customers a first-hand opportunity to experience the brand and learn more about its premium electric SUVs. — VNS

You just read:

Vinfast hosts Roadshow for promotion of electric vehicles in US

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.