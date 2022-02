Thiamine Hydrochloride Market Analysis, Share To Reach USD 272.6 Million By 2027

Reports And Data

Surging demand for Thiamine hydrochloride as a nutritional supplement is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Thiamine Hydrochloride Market is expected to reach USD 272.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of thiamine hydrochloride, a white or nearly white crystalline powder.

Thiamine hydrochloride helps in enhancing the body immunity. It is beneficial in improving the overall well-being of the human body, along with the prevention of complications in the nervous system, aerobic metabolism, cell growth, and acetylcholine synthesis, among others. It is required by the body to maintain the proper flow of electrolytes into and out of nerve cells. Moreover, it aids in preventing several disorders, including Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome (WKS), which if left untreated can lead to permanent memory loss.

Rising geriatric population is likely to boost the growth of the thiamine hydrochloride market in the upcoming years. As per the Global Health and Aging report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with a significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than 5 years of age by 2050.

Prominent players analyzed in the report are :

Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Wuxi Weikang Curative Chemical Co. Ltd., TCI Chemical, Huazhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hubei Jusheng Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Science Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Beijing Yunbang Biosiciences Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Qcbio Science & Technologies Co. Ltd., and DSM Nutritional Products AG, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, the feed grade thiamine hydrochloride held a substantial market size in 2018. Feed grade product are meant to cater to the needs of the animal owing to various changes arising from factors, comprising genetic lines, the influence of changing seasons, and diverse animal physiologies, among others.

By distribution channel, the offline distribution channel contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

By application, food & beverage applications held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated market share in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% in the forecast period. Growing inclination to maintain a healthy wellbeing, increase in population, and a rise in the level of disposable income are among the reasons that drive the growth of the market in the region.

Market Overview:

Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.

Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.

Grade Outlook

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

Application Outlook

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & Cosmetics

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

