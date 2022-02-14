Fatty Acids Market Size is Growing at a USD 50.64 Billion During 2021-2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growth in awareness towards the consumption of sustainable products owing to the rise in health consciousness is driving the fatty acids market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest industry analysis report published by Reports and Data provides vital data and information relating to the global Fatty Acids industry and precisely evaluates the forecast market size and revenue growth rate. The global Fatty Acids Market is forecast to reach USD 50.64 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Organic compounds that are formed by the combination of the carboxylic group and carbolic acid are known as fatty acids.

These acids can be differentiated by their long aliphatic chains, which are saturated or unsaturated. Fatty acids are of different types with a wide array of applications in end-user industries. These acids are obtained from soybean, coconut, palm kernel oil (PKO), fractional distillation of crude tall oil, and hydrolysis of tallow.

Factors responsible for the growth of the market are growth in the rubber and plastics industries in emerging nations. The growth in the personal care industry is also propelling the demand for the market. Fatty acids can be used from cosmetics to toiletries. Some common fatty acids suitable for toiletries and cosmetic applications are lauric acids, stearic acids, and oleic acids.

The global materials & chemicals industry has gained impetus over recent years, owing to factors such as rising demand for essential consumer products including food & beverages, cosmetics, and personal care & hygiene products, and increasing use of chemicals and raw materials in the buildings & construction, agriculture, textiles, automotive, packaging, and several other industries. The rising focus of manufacturers on deploying environmentally sustainable materials and chemicals to augment industrial productivity and reduce carbon footprint is a major factor driving the growth of this industry. Rising consciousness about environmental conservation, the introduction of technologically advanced and organic chemical products, and the growing use of high-performance specialty chemicals further boost the industry revenue growth.

The fatty acid market in the APAC region is likely to witness the highest gains over the forecast period owing to the copious availability of vegetable sources in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. Growth in the end-user industries such as plastics, textiles, rubber, and food and beverage in countries such as India and China are expected to drive the demand for the market.

Key participants include FMC Corporation, Koninklijke DSM NV, Croda International PLC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Omega Protein Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Aker Biomarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, and Enzymotec Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

An increase in the consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Consumers are opting for dietary supplements rather than high price medicines to take better care of their health.

Poly-unsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), Omega-6, and Omega-3 fatty acids are significantly used in the healthcare industry due to their diverse health-related benefits. These fatty acids are used as drugs and dietary supplements. The potential efficiency in the treatment of kidney lung disorder, coronary disease, and blood pressure, propelled the demand for the market.

There are also many reports of the minor constituents in soybeans, but the interrelations of these slight constituents and their impact on oil and lipid quality, as well as their nutritional contributions, are just beginning to be fully understood.

A lot of effort is being put into research in fatty acids. Progress has been made in breeding soybeans to contain different varieties of fatty acid profiles so that soybeans can be produced with specific fatty acid arrangements.

The market in the U.S. for Oleic acid has witnessed strong growth mainly due to the rising application in oil fields and drilling. White olein is also significant for its use in cleansing and skin creams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Fatty Acids market on the basis of product, form, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

OMEGA-3

OMEGA-6

OMEGA-7

OMEGA-9

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Oil

Syrup

Powder

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

Oilfield

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Lubricants

Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

