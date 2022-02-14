Monoethylene Glycol Market Size Is Forecasted To Reach USD 39.98 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Factors contributing to the growing CAGR include usage of monoethylene glycol in producing polymer fabrics & PET resins, especially in evolving economies

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Monoethylene Glycol Market was valued at USD 27.79 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 39.98 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.70%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Monoethylene glycol is primarily used in the manufacturing of PET and polyester resins. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide, which is hydrated through thermal or catalytic processes. Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with a sweet taste. Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) can be used for applications that require chemical intermediates for resins, solvent couplers, freezing point depression, solvents, humectants, and chemical intermediates. The increasing use of monoethylene glycol in polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) industries is propelling the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market. The product is a significant raw material for industrial resins, deicing fluids, heat transfer fluids, automotive antifreeze and coolants, water-based adhesives, latex paints and asphalt emulsions, electrolytic capacitors, textile fibers, paper, and leather. It can also be used as a coolant material, anti-corrosion agent, dewatering agent, anti-freeze, aircraft anti-icer and deicers, and chemical intermediate.

Furthermore, bio-based monoethylene glycol is expected to create abundant opportunities for the expansion of the global monoethylene glycol market. Moreover, the growing demand for non-ionic surfactants and growing textile & fiber industries are probable to generate plentiful prospects for the growth of the global monoethylene glycol market, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The chemicals and materials industry produces a massive variety of products consumed by people across the world on a daily basis. While several products, namely detergents, perfumes, soaps, and others are bought directly by the consumers, the others are used as ingredients to make numerous products. For instance, in Europe, nearly 70% of the chemicals that are manufactured are used to make other products. The industry uses a wide range of raw materials ranging from oil, minerals, air, and others. With growing competition among industry players, innovation remains vital in discovering new paths to meet the needs of sophisticated, demanding, and environmentally conscious consumers.

The competitiveness within the chemical industry and among the chemicals, the chemical industry spends large amounts on research, particularly in the highly industrialized countries, which will foster market size in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry players in the Monoethylene Glycol market are adopting the strategy of forwarding integration to cater to increasing product demand and to enhance their footprint in the global market.

This market report provides details of new recent developments, import-export analysis, trade regulations, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, the impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in the market, trends, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Key market players include LyondellBasell, The Dow Chemical Company, ME Global, SABIC, ExxonMobil Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, AkzoNobel, and Honam Petrochemical Corporation

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyester fabrics are extensively used in apparel, home furnishings, yarns & ropes, and other industrial applications including conveyor belts and insulating tapes which are likely to drive the demand for MEG over the forecast period.

The production of Polyester fibers in the past years has been increasing. This increasing trend will also be observed during the forecast period. Roughly, 0.345 Kg of MEG is used to make 1 Kg of Polyester

The new Catalytic process utilizes 20% less steam and 30% less water than the traditional thermal conversion process, which reduces the carbon dioxide emission per ton of MEG produced

North America witnessed stable growth in the market over the past few years and will continue to do so during the forecast period whereas

The growing demand for monoethylene glycol in the production of polyester fiber is the major factor influencing the market growth. Interpreting to the technology, the naphtha-based segment recorded the highest share in the market of approximately 47.1%

The increasing industrial sector in countries such as China and India is driving market growth. The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of 37.5% in the global mono-ethylene glycol market due to the rising demand for polyester fiber in the region

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Monoethylene Glycol market on the basis of technology type, application type, end-use, and region:

Technology

Naphtha-Based

Coal-And Natural Gas-Based

Bio-Based Monoethylene Glycol Production

Technology Providers

Application

Fiber

PET

Film

Antifreeze & Coolant

Others

End-use

Packaging

Automotive

Textiles

Chemicals

Paper

Leather

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

