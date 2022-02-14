SNAQ enters partnership with Dexcom and wins the Cigna Diabetes Innovation Challenge
EINPresswire.com/ -- As of today all US based SNAQ users can connect their Dexcom CGM and view their glucose data together with their meals inside the SNAQ App. Having glucose and meal data in the right context is crucial for providing personalized insights on how different meals impact glucose levels to make better mealtime decisions.
“Although strongly requested by people living with diabetes, it is often still complicated or even impossible to connect data from different diabetes devices. Through this partnership we help to connect two key variables in everyday diabetes management and facilitate data driven mealtime decision making.” said Nico Previtali, CTO and Co-Founder at SNAQ.
Alongside the newly entered partnership, SNAQ became one of the best rated diabetes apps in the United States with 4.7 Stars on the Apple Appstore. This has not remained unnoticed as Cigna identified SNAQ as a transformational solution for diabetes care and selected it as one of the winners of their diabetes innovation challenge. 64 companies from around the globe applied to the challenge of which 3 winners have been nominated after a robust coaching and mentoring from Cigna and MATTER experts.
“These partnerships and feedback mean a lot to us. We are very excited about the next steps of making mealtime decisions less guesswork for people living with diabetes.” said Aurelian Briner, CEO and Co-Founder at SNAQ.
For more information, please visit www.snaq.io or www.snaq.io/support
Journalists are welcome to contact press@snaq.io.
General contact: SNAQ AG - info@snaq.io
About SNAQ
SNAQ supports people living with diabetes to take the guesswork out of mealtime decisions. The award-winning app helps to count the carbs, protein, and fat content of meals by snapping a photo and supports learning what keeps glucose levels in target range after meals. SNAQ connects to many popular diabetes devices and can share meal data with other apps.
Aurelian Briner
Aurelian Briner
SNAQ
press@snaq.io
