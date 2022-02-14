Bored Falcon, the first large scale NFT collection for the Middle East Region launches out of Dubai, UAE
Bored Falcon is the first large-scale NFT collection specifically for the Middle East RegionUNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bored Falcon, the first large-scale NFT collection specifically for the Middle East Region launches in February 2022. Coinciding with the 10th Edition of the region’s leading tech festival, Step Conference 2022, the first wave launch of the collection features a futuristic yet traditional spin on NFT artwork.
Some of the key features of Bored Falcon are:
- Aimed at giving futurists from the region a platform to congregate, connect and initiate change
- Modern, futuristic, and culturally specific waves, alongside non-profit drops
- Created and fuelled by a collective of artists across the Middle East
The Bored Falcon initiative has been created and fuelled by a collective of artists across Dubai, UAE; Manama, Bahrain; Beirut, Lebanon, and Damascus, Syria.
Adding visual representation of the Middle Eastern and Arab region in the NFT space, each drop wave evolves getting “cooler, crazier and rarer” as Bored Falcon counts down from #10,000 to the coveted #1.
The entire collection comprises 10,000 individual, one-of-a-kind Bored Falcons, with the aim to bring together 10,000 early adopters of the Internet of the future – those native to the region or those who have made the region their home – where they have a platform and a common bond, to come together from different backgrounds under one initiative.
The first drop of 1,000 of these NFTs also features the rarer 10 “Founding Falcons” numbered from #9,999 to #9990 – a few of which will be given away at the Step Conference 2022 in Dubai Internet City towards the end of February 2022.
Future waves feature traditional Middle Eastern accessories, artwork, cuisines and so much more, mixed with contemporary design and familiar NFT artwork staples.
Bored Falcon’s rubrics are simple:
1. Help, mentor, and advice fellow Bored Falcons
2. Use the combined knowledge, affluence, and accessibility gained from being a part of this collective, to help those around you within the community, city, country, and the wider MENA region
Each NFT from the first wave will trade on OpenSea at a floor price of 0.05 ETH (currently trading at $148) with the aim to make the Bored Falcon collective, as well as NFT art, accessible to all.
Website: https://boredfalcon.com
Bored Falcon NFT collection: https://opensea.io/collection/bored-falcon
Socials:https://www.instagram.com/boredfalcon/ and https://twitter.com/BoredFalconNFT
Discord: https://bit.ly/BoredFalconDiscord
