Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:01 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victims complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The suspect was later apprehended and the victim’s vehicle was recovered with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, 34 year-old Kenard Wright, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

The Metropolitan Police Department thanks the Prince George’s County Police Department for their assistance with this case.

###