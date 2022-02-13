Arrest Made in Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the 600 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:19 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, 34 year-old Jaron Ulmer, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###