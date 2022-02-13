Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:48 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark blue Dodge Dakota with tinted windows and unknown tags.

Two of the suspects and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.