Governor applauds bipartisan House passage of priority legislation strengthening penalties for violent gun crimes

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday issued the following statement following the state House voting with bipartisan support to approve House Bill 68, strengthening penalties for violent gun crime offenders and establishing making a threat of injury, damage, or violence in certain public places as a crime:

“The importance of this legislation was, unfortunately, highlighted just this week with the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer by an individual illegally in possession of a firearm. Every New Mexican deserves to be safe in their community. Every New Mexico law enforcement officer should be able to serve their community and return home safely. It is essential that violent offenders are held accountable for their actions. I applaud the House for their bipartisan passage of this bill and thank Representative Dixon for her diligent work.”

House Bill 68 is sponsored by Representatives Meredith Dixon, Pamelya Herndon, and Marian Matthews.