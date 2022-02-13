Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,210 in the last 365 days.

Governor applauds bipartisan House passage of priority legislation strengthening penalties for violent gun crimes

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday issued the following statement following the state House voting with bipartisan support to approve House Bill 68, strengthening penalties for violent gun crime offenders and establishing making a threat of injury, damage, or violence in certain public places as a crime:

“The importance of this legislation was, unfortunately, highlighted just this week with the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer by an individual illegally in possession of a firearm. Every New Mexican deserves to be safe in their community. Every New Mexico law enforcement officer should be able to serve their community and return home safely. It is essential that violent offenders are held accountable for their actions. I applaud the House for their bipartisan passage of this bill and thank Representative Dixon for her diligent work.”

House Bill 68 is sponsored by Representatives Meredith Dixon, Pamelya Herndon, and Marian Matthews.

You just read:

Governor applauds bipartisan House passage of priority legislation strengthening penalties for violent gun crimes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.